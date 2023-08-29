Liberia: Former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott, Others Pleads Not Guilty to the Murder of Charloe Musu

Monrovia — Liberia's former Chief Justice, Gloria Musu-Scott, along with three others - Gertrude Newton, Alice Johnson, and Rebecca Youdeh Wisner - have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and false reports to law enforcement officials brought against them by the Government of Liberia.

Cllr. Scott, along with her family members, entered their pleas on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Criminal Court 'A' in the Temple of Justice when they appeared to answer to the indictment read by the court clerk.

State prosecutors, however, requested a jury trial, which was granted by Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie of Criminal Court 'A'.

The court immediately began the process of jury selection, and once selected, these jurors will serve as judges of the facts, deciding whether to acquit the defendants or find them guilty.

It should be noted that the special grand jury for Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia, found, under oath, that the defendants committed the crimes of murder, criminal conspiracy, and false reports to law enforcement officials.

"The defendants' actions violated title 26, chapter 14, section 14.1; chapter 10, section 10.4; and chapter 12, section 12.33 of the new penal law of Liberia," the indictment stated.

According to the indictment, on February 22, 2023, at about 10:00 PM, the defendants - Cllr. Gloria Musu-Scott, Gertrude Newton, Alice Johnson, and Rebecca Youdeh Wisner - with criminal intent, armed themselves with a sharp instrument believed to be a knife and pepper spray. They willfully, intentionally, purposely, and maliciously inflicted several bodily injuries on Charloe Musu, including her chest, right hand, left thigh, and left armpit, leading to her death and thereby committing the crime of murder.

Count two of the indictment stated that on the night of February 22, 2023, around the mentioned time, after the family had finished eating and were all inside the house, security guards assigned to the home of co-defendant Scott heard cries coming from inside the house. As the sounds grew louder, security guards Anthony Musu and Zion Tarr approached a room window of co-defendant Scott. In the process, they saw co-defendant Scott, who upon seeing them, began screaming for help, saying, "There are people in the house!" Also seen in the bathroom with co-defendant Newton was Charloe Musu, now deceased.