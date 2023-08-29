Liberia: Swedish Ambassador Urban Sjostrom Rallies African Youths Attending Landmark Training to Defend Democracy

Monrovia — The Swedish Ambassador to Liberia, Urban Sjostrom, emphasized that democracy must be firmly rooted in the rule of law rather than merely governed by laws. This perspective, he noted, is a cornerstone that everyone must uphold, dedicate themselves to, and safeguard.

Ambassador Sjostrom asserted that democracy should be a system that serves the collective, rather than catering to individual interests regardless of gender. He underscored the pivotal role that young people from diverse nations play in this process, stating, "Your role as youths from various countries is pivotal." He stressed the significance of cultivating genuine democracies across Africa.

Ambassador Sjostrom made the statement when he delivered the keynote address at the official opening of Cohort 10 of the Young Political Leadership School (YPLS) Africa in Monrovia.

"It should be a system where freedom of thoughts and different types of views can come together to make the difference. We all need to be activists for democracy and that is the only way to keep the peace sustained and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals. So, let's keep on," he said.

YPLS Africa serves as a leadership development institution dedicated to nurturing transformative leaders from all corners of Africa. Established in April 2016 by Naymote, Partners for Democratic Development, the organization has consistently united young politicians and youth activists with a shared dedication to promoting good governance, advocating for sound policies, enhancing government transparency, and mobilizing communities to ensure governmental accountability. The current Cohort 10 has been generously sponsored by the Swedish Government.

Ambassador Sjostrom further emphasized that democracy thrives when freedom of expression is safeguarded, underscoring the need for diverse perspectives and thoughts to converge for meaningful change. His call to action arrives in the context of recent coup d'états affecting West Africa and the Sahel, with Niger being the latest instance following earlier occurrences in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

The ambassador maintained that a democratic system can flourish if it adheres to the principles of the rule of law. Drawing attention to the majority's authority over the minority, he highlighted the importance of human rights and gender equality. Ambassador Sjostrom urged citizens to be well-versed in the social contract--a vital foundation for a successful democracy. He exhorted, "We must all champion democracy and thus ensure enduring peace and contribute to sustainable development goals."

Addressing the young leaders directly, Ambassador Sjostrom challenged them to rise above societal challenges and become beacons of positive change.

Providing an overview of the event, Alphia Faith Kemokai, Coordinator of YPLS Africa, affirmed that the institution's aim is to empower participants to emerge as transformational and servant leaders within their generation. Out of a pool of one thousand applicants from 21 countries, Cohort 10 comprises 100 young leaders hailing from nine nations, with 45% being females.

Kemokai revealed that over the years, YPLS Africa has honed the skills of eight hundred and thirty leaders across the continent. Many of these alumni are actively involved in political races and hold influential leadership positions in universities, political parties, communities, and even their respective countries.

"At this institution, we believe that young people have the numbers that should be mobilized with the best amongst them to win elected offices, bringing youth development, new political thinking and most significantly good governance."

The youth leadership training, spanning from Monday to Friday, has equipped participants with skills to bolster their grasp of leadership qualities, electoral administration, good governance principles, and the art of networking. Kemokai envisions Cohort 10 as a catalyst for Africa's transformation, particularly in promoting the political involvement of youth and women within democratic frameworks.

Dignitaries, diplomats, and activists were present at the event. Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah commended the enthusiasm and dynamism displayed by young participants, urging them to comprehend the evolving global landscape and leverage technology to drive meaningful change.

Nkrumah, the granddaughter of Ghanaian founding father Kwame Nkrumah, encouraged participants to question and solve Africa's challenges through constructive dialogue.

Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Liberia, Kate Thompson, challenged the youth to champion change and establish robust democratic systems. Contrary to the notion that democracy has failed in Africa, Thompson clarified that it is the systems within which democracy operates that have faltered. She cited the United Kingdom's example, where a strong democratic framework upholds checks and balances even in the face of corrupt officials, fostering accountability and justice--an element often lacking in many African contexts.

The beneficiary thanked Naymote's executive director Eddie Jarwolo and the YPLSA team for the opportunity and pledged to put into practice the knowledge that they will acquire from the training.