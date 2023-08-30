Algeria - Many Countries Against Military Intervention in Niger

Algerian Foreign Minister, Ahmed Attaf, has said that many countries are not in support of the planned military intervention against Niger Republic.

Attaf, however, said Algeria is proposing an a six-month transition period initiative to resolve the lingering political crisis in Niger.

The minister made this known on Tuesday, following his consultative tours to Niger's neigbouring West African countries, stating that, "most of the countries we have talked to are against military intervention to end the crisis".

Defence chiefs from the regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc met in Ghana last week to discuss a possible military intervention in Niger.

The meeting was the second edition after the first that held in Abuja following several mediation talks to restore President Mohamed Bazoum, who was deposed by the presidential guard.

The coup members led by Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani have established a junta and also appointed an economist, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine as the prime minister.

Algeria has reiterated it was against military intervention, pointing to the chaos that followed NATO action in Libya in 2011 during its uprising against longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Attaf also said that Algerian officials have spoken three times since the coup to the Niger military leader, Tchiani, who wants a transitional period of up to three years.

As part of its initiative, Algeria would seek a United Nations conference to restore constitutional order, propose guarantees for all sides in the crisis and host a conference on development in the Sahel region.