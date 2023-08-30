Gabon: Army Officers Appear on Television, Say They Have Claimed Power

TUBS / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
A map showing the location of Gabon.
30 August 2023
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — A group of senior military officers have gone on national television in Gabon saying they have seized power, Al Jazeera reports.

The television news network said the officers said that elections held over the weekend were not credible. The officers said in the broadcast, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (August 30, 2023), that they had cancelled the elections, dissolved all state institutions and closed the country’s borders.

They said they represented all security and defence forces of Gabon.

The announcement came shortly after the state election body said President Ali Bongo Ondimba had won a third term in office.

The television appearance is also being reported by the BBC.

