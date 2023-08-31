Gabon: Press Release From the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On the Situation in Gabon

30 August 2023
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

Addis Ababa — August 30, 2023 : The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat is following with great concern the situation in Gabon and strongly condemns the attempted coup d'état in the country as a means out of the current post-electoral crisis.

He strongly recalls that it constitutes a flagrant violation of the legal and political instruments of the African Union, including the African Charter on Elections, Democracy and Governance.

He further calls on the national army and security forces to adhere strictly to their republican vocation and to guarantee the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, members of his family, and those of his government.

The Chairman of the Commission encourages all political, civil and military actors in Gabon to give priority to peaceful political avenues, and a rapid return to democratic constitutional order in the country.

