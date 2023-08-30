Nigeria: Lafarge Restates Commitment to Environment

30 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Lafarge Africa Plc has restated its commitment to the promotion of environmentally sustainable operations across its operations.

The company, in a statement, said it has invested significant resources to reduce the environmental impact of its operations to the barest minimum by adopting state-of-the-art technology whilst prioritising the health and safety of its people and host communities.

To achieve this, Head of Health, Safety and Environment, Lafarge Africa Plc., Rachael Ezembakwe, said the company had completed the installation of a new bag filter technology at its Ewekoro plant - which is a key milestone in the company's compliance to Nigerian Regulatory Standards and in line with its sustainability strategy.

To mitigate dust emissions from other sources, such as from roads surrounding its plants, he said Lafarge has instituted measures to consistently reduce fugitive emissions in all its plants, preserve the local environment and minimize the impact on the neighbouring/host communities.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.