Nigeria: Why Tinubu Should Implement Uwais Report - Ex-INEC Commissioner

A former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Adele Jinadu, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to implement the Justice Uwais report for better electioneering in the country.

He made the call yesterday in Abuja at the annual Prof. Abubakar Momoh Memorial Lecture with the theme, 'The 2023 general election: Lessons learnt in preparation for Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states off-cycle governorship elections.'

Late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua had on August 28, 2007, instituted a 22-member Electoral Review Committee, headed by late Justice Lawal Uwais, to critically examine the electoral process and advise on areas that require reforms.

On completion of their assignment, the Uwais committee submitted its report to the late president, but the federal government did not implement most of its recommendations.

However, Jinadu, who is also a member of the governing council, TEI, noted that operational deployment of officials, materials, and logistics for the elections has remained recurrent problematic features diminishing the credibility of the electoral governance.

"The FG should adopt a strategic plan divided into short-to-medium term covering the 2023-2027 electoral cycle, to pursue, among other political reforms, outstanding electoral reforms recommended by the Uwais Electoral Reform Committee," Jinadu said.