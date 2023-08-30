Nigeria: Gusau Calls for Calm Over Peseiro's Future As Super Eagles Coach

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, has called for calm and said all reports concerning the future of Jose Peseiro as Super Eagles coach are mere speculations.

Speaking on the sidelines of yesterday's Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Premier Football League, the Zamfara-born football administrator said various reports making rounds are all speculative while stating further that the final decision on Peseiro's future will be made known soon.

"Media is in so much of a hurry. It's all speculation and you know NFF has its channel of communication. By the time we are done, Nigerians will know where we stand and that will be very soon. Whatever it is, you will get to know," he said.

Reports have it that the NFF has decided not to renew Peseiro's contract and has requested him to step down.

In addition, there are speculations that the NFF is considering local coaches as potential replacements, including Augustine Eguavoen, the Technical Director of the federation.

Former Nigerian international, Peter Rufai, has also expressed his interest in coaching the Super Eagles after Peseiro's contract expires.

The Super Eagles have an upcoming AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe on September 10.