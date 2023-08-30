Liberia: Technical Issues Disrupt Electricity Token Vending in Liberia

Monrovia — The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has been grappling with technical challenges on its Libango vending platform over the past four days, leaving customers without access to electricity tokens. This disruption has affected various purchasing methods, including Libango vendors and popular digital platforms such as MTN Mobile Money, Orange Money, TipMe, and the Ecobank Mobile App.

To address the inconvenience faced by its customers and ensure continued access to electricity, LEC has taken immediate action. Temporary vending points have been established at strategic locations including the Waterside Headquarters, Bushrod offices, and the Anti-Power Theft campaign site at Duport Road. This emergency measure was put in place on Sunday and will be expanded as needed until the issues with Libango's platform are completely resolved and regular vending services are restored.

In addition to the existing temporary vending points, LEC is actively working to minimize customer travel and waiting times. Plans are underway to establish more accessible locations to better serve customers efficiently. Simultaneously, LEC is exploring alternative options such as mobile money operations and banking platforms to further enhance the customer experience.

The corporation is committed to keeping the public informed about additional vending locations and alternative payment methods as soon as they become available. Updates will be communicated through various channels, including news media, the LEC website, and the corporation's social media platforms.

While addressing the current challenges, LEC is working diligently alongside Libango to expedite the restoration of normal vending operations. The corporation acknowledges the inconvenience caused by these technical issues and extends a sincere apology to its cherished customers.

LEC says it remains dedicated to providing reliable electricity services to the people of Liberia and is taking every necessary step to rectify the situation swiftly.