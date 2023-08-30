Liberia: Former President Sirleaf Launches Abic Women Situation Room

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Tuesday, 29 August 2023, officially launched the Women Situation Room in Liberia, aimed at promoting a peaceful electoral environment and community security here.

The Women Situation Room (WSR) is a flagship program implemented by the Angie Brooks International Center (ABIC) for Women Empowerment, International Peace and Security.

The initiative also seeks to combat hate speech, and political violence and enhance peaceful co-existence during and after the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

It is supported and funded by the European Union, the United Nations Development Program, and United Nations Peacebuilding Funds, among others.

Held at the Monrovia City Hall Ball Room, the program was graced by former President Sirleaf, Cllr. Francis Johnson-Allison, and members of the diplomatic community.

The initiative brought together political parties, grassroots women, youths, and students as well as motorcyclists.

Having observed that there was fatigue in the hall, Mrs. Sirleaf raised a battle cry and awoken the audience in the hall before launching the program.

Giving a brief remark, Madam Sirleaf said that chanting of slogan is not only to wake Liberians up but to unify and bring them together with oneness and unity.

According to her, this is meant to tell Liberians that they are all one people, one nation from different tribes and counties but with the single objective of upholding their peace and security.

"This tells us that we are all Liberians dedicated to the cause of rebuilding our nation; dedicated to not just ourselves but to our children, children to give them the place to pursue their dreams and ambitions. That is what we have come together as a people," she stated.

Madam Sirleaf extolled ABIC and all its donors, supporters, and partners of the Women Situation Room for providing the funding for the project.

"Once again, we have come together in the spirit of unity, togetherness, and the spirit of preserving the peace of this country."

"Let us vote because it's a sacred responsibility and duty. Also, let us maintain the peace of our country for our generation here and to come. With that, I hereby launch the WSR," Madam Sirleaf noted.

Earlier giving an over of the Women's Situation Room, ABIC Establishment Coordinator Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Wureh described the WSR as a strategic operation platform that is meant to promote peace and unity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cllr. Cheeson-Wureh said the WSR will be operating in Montserrado, Nimba, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Bong, Lofa, and Grand Gedeh Counties.

For her part, former Foreign Affairs Minister and Chair of ABIC Board of Directors, Olubanke King-Akerele extolled ABIC for the launch of the Women Situation Room.

However, she called on the Government of Liberia to investigate every election violence across the country, adding that the early warning signs of conflict are numerous and unacceptable.

In a brief remark, members of the diplomatic community including the United Nations Resident Coordinator to Liberia Madam Christine N. Umutoni, the European Union, and the Swedish Ambassador urged Liberia to take control of the peace.

They expressed commitment and support to Liberia and the WSR, adding that the peace of Liberia is in the hands of Liberia.