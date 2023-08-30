Ethiopia: Nigerian President Expresses Readiness to Bolster Ties With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed his country's readiness to bolster ties with Ethiopia in the areas of trade, investment and security.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Nigeria, Awwal Wagris Mohammed, presented his Letter of Credence to Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at State House Abuja.

During a bilateral discussion after the ceremony, Ambassador Awwal spoke to President Tinubu on ways of further strengthening the historical diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and the West African country.

The President assured the newly appointed Ambassador of his country's readiness to bolster ties with Ethiopia in the areas of trade, investment and security.

The ambassador congratulated the President for being elected to lead the Nation, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Ambassador Awwal also expressed Ethiopia's commitment to further enhance cooperation in bilateral and multilateral venues.

He noted, the two countries have on several occasions have inked various agreements and that he will strive for their effective implementation during his tenure.

He also briefed President Tinubu on the post-conflict peace consolidation efforts of the Ethiopian Government and underscored the need for resolving conflicts with the principle of "African Solutions to African Problems" as Ethiopia has clearly demonstrated.