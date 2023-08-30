Rwanda: Mugunga Unveiled as Kiyovu Sports New Signing

Kiyovu Sports have announced the signing of striker Yves Mugunga after completing a permanent move from APR FC.

Mugunga, 26, was put on loan by APR in the transfer window with one year left on his contract but Times Sport understands that Kiyovu offered him a permanent contract to secure his services during the next two seasons.

The striker was the leading marksman in the APR team until he lost his starting berth during the 2022/23 season.

Kiyovu had not signed a striker since the departures of Erisa Ssekisambu and Bertrand Iradukunda and the Mumena-based side hopes Mugunga can be their main man to lead the forward line upfront during the next two seasons.

The Green Baggies started the 2023/24 Rwanda Premier League season brightly, picking up four points from two league games from which they were held to a goalless draw by Muhazi United FC before beating AS Kigali 2-0 in their second game on Saturday, August 26.