South Africa: At Least 20 People Dead in Johannesburg Building Fire

A screenshot of a City of Johannesburg post about the August 31, 2023 fire.

Cape Town — At least 20 people died and 43 others were injured when a fire broke out at a five-storey building in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday morning, News24 reports.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire that gutted the building at the corner of Albert and Delvers streets started around 01.30.

ENCA reports that at least 50 people are being treated for injuries and smoke inhalation.

The SABC reports that City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Firefighters have evacuated the building.