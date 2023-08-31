Kenya: Ruto Gives the Corrupt 3 Options - Jail, Vacate Kenya or Go to Heaven

Kakamega — President William Ruto has said his resolve to fight corruption in the country is unstoppable.

He said Kenya had suffered immensely from corruption hence the need to end it "once and for all".

"The corrupt, the thieves, the people who steal the future of our children," he said, declaring, "They must leave Kenya or they will go to jail or they have the option of going to heaven."

"And it is not a threat, it is the truth and it an option and I am not threatening anybody it is what we will do," he declared.

He warned those who use politics and courts to protect thieves that their time is up.

He spoke on Wednesday at the Kakamega State Lodge during a consultative meeting with Western Kenya leaders led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, Governors Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega), Paul Otuoma (Busia), Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), Ken Lusaka (Bungoma), UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala, COTU Secretary-General Francje Atwoli, MPs, MCAs and grassroots leaders were also present.

The President added that these are not threats but a call for action.

He told the meeting that he was shocked that anybody in Kenya can protect corruption in the country.

"We cannot afford to defend what has made Kenya go backward."

He told the Opposition to stop wasting their time defending thieves.

The President maintained that it is time Kenya led from the front in decency.

He pledged to take the fight to the sugar sector that is dogged by cartels.

"We will sort out the entire sugar sector because we are spending a lot of money to import sugar," he explained.

He argued that the Government would revive the industry "so that we can produce locally and help drive our economy".

He proposed the setting up of more sugarcane mills to support the existing ones in production.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has asked leaders to work together in transforming Kenya.

He said he was keen on bringing together leaders from different political backgrounds and with diverse views to build the country.

He noted that the union will help enrich the Kenya Kwanza Plan and grow the economy.

Mr Gachagua said Kenya was on the path to recovery and growth.

"We will work with all leaders to change the lives of Kenyans," said Mr Gachagua.

Mr Mudavadi asked the region to rally behind the Government.

"This is where our future lies," he said.

Governors and MPs in attendance pledged to support the Governor.

They said they were all legitimately elected, just like the President, and will work together to transform Kenya.

Later, the President launched the Kakamega County Aggregation and Industrial Park in Likuyani.

He also officially opened the Kenya Medical Training College Navakholo Campus, which he laid its foundation stone in July 2018. - Presidential Communication Service