Liberia: Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Launches Women's Situation Room

Former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has launched the Women's Situation Room (WSR) for the engagement of women in ensuring that Liberians maintain the peace as the country draws near to its Presidential and Legislative Elections in October.

Speaking Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the program held at the Monrovia City Hall, Madam Sirleaf said voting is a secure mandate for every Liberian to be involved.

Madam Sirleaf urged Liberians to take the voting process very seriously and avoid election violence in the country. She cautioned Liberians to take the initiative of sustaining and maintaining the twenty years of peace in Liberia.

Madam Sirleaf further lauded the Angie Brooks Center, the Women Situation Room (WSR), and other partners for coming together to call every political party together in one voice of peace in Liberia.

Speaking also, one of the singers of the Accra Peace Accord, Madam Theresa Leigh-Sherman disclosed that before the signing of the peace accord in Ghana, the men had refused to sign the peace agreement so that Liberians could have peace.

She further stated that the women who were in the room took the key and locked the door so that the men could not go out to use the bathroom at last they finally agreed to join hands and found a person within the group to sign the Accra Peace Accord.

Madam Sherman disclosed that at the conclusion, the men selected her to sign the Accra Peace Accord to free Liberia from war.

Also, the Chairman of the ABIC Board of Directors and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, OluBanke King-Akereler praised former President Sirleaf for empowering other women in other African countries.

According to her, two women's Situation Rooms (WSR) have been established in Ghana by the organization to maintain and sustain the peace in Ghana.

She added that the peace that every Liberian enjoys today comes from former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and it marks a great legacy in the country.

Madam Akereler stated that the Farmington Peace Declaration which has been signed by political parties in Liberia should be kept in high authority.

She warned that the Farmington Peace Declaration should not be downplayed by election violence among political parties in Liberia. "We still experience violence in the country," she added.

Madam Akereler further stated that the National Election Commission should reconcile political parties that are involved in the carrying of caskets and the bringing of guns from other countries in Liberia.

She disclosed that Liberia is all that we have so we need to maintain the peace and avoid violence in the election process.