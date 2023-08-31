South Africa: Earth Tremor Hits Parts of Johannesburg - South African News Briefs - August 31, 2023

Cape Town — Earth Tremor Hits Western Areas of Johannesburg

An earth tremor was felt in parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday night, TIMESLive reports. The tremor occurred at 21.24pm and was said to have been felt in the west of Johannesburg. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which monitors quakes, placed the tremor at a magnitude of 3.2. The impact of the quake was not immediately clear.

Political Party Rejects Its Own President's Bid to Have Death Penalty Included in Policies

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has lost his bid to have the death penalty form part of the political party's policies, News24 reports. Mashaba has come under fire for his stance on the return of the death penalty as a solution to the murder and crime challenges in the country. On Wednesday, following a four-day senate strategic planning session, ahead of ActionSA's policy conference, the party's chairperson, Michael Beaumont, announced that one of the policy developments decided on was the death penalty issue. The Senate, the party's highest decision-making body, believes the death penalty is not the solution.

Mayor Wants to 'Rebrand' Historic Beaufort West Municipality

The mayor of Beaufort West, Ashley Sauls, wants to rename the municipality. This is part of a proposal to "rebrand, restore and reposition" the municipality, he said, during a council sitting where he tabled the motion. The Beaufort West municipality consists of four towns - Beaufort West, Merweville, Murraysburg and Nelspoort. Speaking to News24, Sauls, of the Patriotic Alliance, said he wanted to change the name of the municipality, so that it was reflective of all four towns. "I propose that we review our name and consider inclusive names that speaks to who we are and where we are going, like for example, among other names, 'Dubai-West'."

