Liberia: Commission On Disabilities Chair Faces Allegation

The chairperson of the National Commission on Disabilities, Ambassador Daintowon Domah Paye-Bayee, has been accused of using her office to campaign for President George Weah, but she denies it.

According to Montserrado County District#8 Representative Candidate, Samuel Dean, President George Weah purposely appointed Ambassador Daintowon Domah Pay-Bayee to rally every member of the National Commission on Disabilities to support his reelection bid.

According to him, Madam Pay-Bayee is seriously engaged in a one-to-one campaign with members of the commission, something he describes as unethical.

"It is not just about seeking exclusive representation for persons with disabilities, but rather promoting inclusivity, as we have historically been marginalized," he said.

But Amb. Daintowon vehemently denies any wrongdoing or engaging in unethical practices at the commission as alleged by Candidate Dean, promising to fully cooperate with any investigation that may follow.

"These accusations are baseless and politically motivated," she responded.

"I'm not using my office to campaign for the President because I'm not carrying the commission on disability to campaign."

However, in a recent interview with this paper on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Monrovia City Hall, she said persons with disabilities have political rights as outlined in the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, rectified by Liberia. She also noted that the African Protocol on Disability similarly provides that people with disabilities have fundamental human rights that include right to life, education, and freedom of association, among others.

At the same time, the NCD boss, herself physically challenged, clarified that she has never threatened anyone at the Commission, nor attempted to remove individuals, or compel any staff to resign because of party affiliation.

The Ambassador revealed that she is an active member of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), and her tenure has proven beneficial for the party, as she was the one who established the CPP Disable Committee with the help of its Standard Bearer, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and the late Senator Daniel Nehteen.

She said the group is now in eight (8) counties with large supporters.

"But when I was appointed by President Weah, he didn't instruct me to resign from my party, but it was actually the ANC that sent me a letter, granting police power to keep a certain distance away from their premises", she added.

She argued that the Constitution of Liberia specifies that police power is only utilized in cases of demonstrations or riots, noting she however personally received the letter from the ANC simply because she accepted a job as a Liberian under President Weah.

According to her, upon receiving the letter, she left all party documents on the desk and exited the room, asking "So now, who do I serve? You or President Weah?"

Amb. Pay-Bayee said the party's decision to issue police power against her indicated a clear message for her to fully support President Weah, emphasizing that her support for the President has no connection to her role within the Commission.

Henceforth, she emphasizes that if she chooses to rejoin the ANC, she won't be the first person to do so, stating, "Numerous individuals have left their parties only to return later. I won't be pioneering this action. My goal for 2029 is to actively resolve this dispute."

