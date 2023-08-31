Liberia: President Weah Breaks Ground for 150-Bedroom C.H. Rennie Hospital

President George Manneh Weah has broken grounds for the construction of a 150-bedroom C.H. Rennie Hospital in Kakata, Margibi County.

During the ceremony Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Mr. Weah assured Liberians that more health facilities will be constructed under his administration.

Mr. Weah broke grounds for the facility as part of his presidential campaign activities in the ahead of the October 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

"We are pleased today to break ground for this hospital, which will replace the old C.H. Rennie Hospital,' he said.

"This is part of my administration's commitments to improving healthcare services in the country, and we are delighted and will continue to build more hospitals in the country to serve our people," Mr. Weah said.

Build in 1970, the C.H. Rennie hospital has been a major referral hospital in Northeastern-Liberia until it was burnt on 15 August 2021 following electricity shock.

Since its damage, patients have faced difficulties in seeking medication, and they have to be transferred to JFK, and other hospitals in Monrovia and other parts of the country.

Following its damage, President Weah gave US$250,000.00 to the hospital in 2022 for its immediate renovation.

The construction of the hospital will be funded by the Government of Liberia. At the same time, President Weah has dedicated pro-poor housing units for nurses at the facility.

The hospital when constructed will be the fifth hospital project under the leadership of the incumbent.