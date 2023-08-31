Liberia: Officials Attend Fact-Checking Masterclass Training

The Center for Journalism Innovation and Development with support from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) has initiated a comprehensive three-day fact-checking masterclass training for government officials and parastatals in Liberia.

While similar initiatives have been undertaken by DUBAWA in Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Ghana, this marks the first time that government and business officials in Liberia are receiving such specialized training.

The objective of the training is to equip key officials from various government institutions and agencies with the tools necessary to effectively identify and counter misinformation, ultimately fortifying democratic processes and civic engagement.

The training covers a wide range of essential topics, ranging from Democracy and good governance; the intersection between accountability Journalism and civic participation, contemporary response to information disorder and online vices, and fact-checking as a service and practice in any sector.

Participants will also gain hands-on experience in utilizing digital verification tools and enhancing cybersecurity measures.

At the opening session of the training on Monday in Monrovia, Caroline Anipah, Deputy Director of Media Literacy and Verification at Dubawa, underscored the importance of quality and accurate information access in advancing democratic accountability and civic participation, particularly during election periods.

She highlighted that the task of discerning accuracy, facts, and authenticity has grown complicated due to the "avalanche" of false information across online and offline platforms, compounded by "the sophistication of those disseminating such misleading content."

"That's why CJID/Dubawa, with the support of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), has put this training together to build resilience, especially for state agencies," she said

At the same time, Anipah expressed optimism that the knowledge and skills gained during the masterclass would play a pivotal role in the upcoming elections and participants' daily responsibilities.

Over 20 representatives from key government agencies and parastatals, including the National Elections Commission, Ministries of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, the Liberian Senate, and the Press Union of Liberia participated in the training that ended Thursday, August 30, in Monrovia.

