Liberia: 'I'm Working for Liberia, Let Them Talk'

--President Weah

President George Manneh Weah says he is working hard to develop Liberia and won't be distracted by rhetoric from the opposition.

"Let them do the talking as I'm doing the working. I will continue to work for you to leave a legacy of building this nation, that everyone will remember," Mr. Weah said.

During his campaign tour in Kakata, Margibi County Wednesday, 30 August 2023, Mr. Weah said his task is to develop Liberia into a prosperous nation, despite huge criticisms of his administration.

He explained that his desire to develop Liberia is part of his commitment for the confidence reposed in him by the people.

President Weah echoed that he won't be distracted by rhetoric from politicians, but he would remain focused on the work he's doing for the nation and its people.

The incumbent repeated his desire to leave a legacy. He also responded to criticism that his government is doing nothing to improve the nation and the livelihoods of the people.

Weah has asked his partisans for support, urging them to focus on the work he has done rather than listening to lies and rhetoric from politicians.

Weah praised himself for being a peace ambassador, a reconciler, a unifier and a developer.

In furtherance, Mr. Weah for the first time in public has asked supporters to vote U.S.- sanctioned former Minister for State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill as Senator for Margibi County.

Mr. McGill and two other officials of the Weah regime are under U.S. sanctions for corruption.

Despite the sanction, Weah rallied residents of Kakata to vote his former Chief of Office staff mr. McGill.

He said McGill is best suited to work with the presidency as a legislator when he's re-lected for a second term.

For his part, Mr. McGill pleaded with residents of Margibi County to support Mr. Weah's re-election bid.

He described President Weah as a developer who has flown Liberia for five years and is flying the country into a better nation.

He assured electorate of a new Margibi under his watch as Senator and the leadership of President Weah.