Liberia: Cllr. Johnny Momoh Ordered Arrested

Civil Law Court Judge Kennedy Peabody has ordered Cllr. Johnny Momoh arrested over a complaint his fiancée Ms. Marie Nallon filed against him.

Judge Peabody ordered Cllr. Momoh's appearance before the court on Monday, 3 September 2023 beginning at 10 a.m. to answer to Madam Marie Nalloh's complaint.

Cllr. Momoh and Madam Nalloh have been through a court battle since April this year, based on the former's claim that the renowned Liberian lawyer allegedly violated womanhood.

During a hearing before the Brewerville Magisterial Court in June this year, she provided video footage against Cllr. Momoh's alleged action.

According to Ms. Nallon, Cllr. Momoh is seen publicly disgracing her before her son who had come to Liberia for the first time after fifteen years.

On 13 April 2023, Cllr. Momoh was arrested and arraigned before the Brewerville Magisterial Court in Electoral District #17, Montserrado County.

He is accused of allegedly committing domestic violence, felonious restraint, and criminal coercion.'

The writ against Momoh and his co-defendants was a result of the defendant's eight years old collapsed relationship with Madam Nallon.

According to the complainant, her suitcases containing clothing and other assorted materials including all her jewelry valued at US$500, 000 as well as cash amounting to US$75, 385 plus L$80, 000 were all thrown out.

Other things missing were her personal business money, which was intended to travel to China, summing the grand total of US$575, 385.

While together, according to the report, both jointly constructed a structure that allegedly cost US$400, 000 of which the complainant is said to have contributed US$90, 000.

Surprisingly, gossipers informed her that the land on which the house is being constructed is in the name of the defendant's son and not himself. The complaint said it brought mental anguish to Ms. Nallon

Meanwhile, the Civil Law Court in Monrovia is not hearing the case, and it has commanded defendant Momoh to attach and take possession of all identifiable properties, and or assets including monies, equipment, vehicles and real property lease rights to recover the principals and costs of these proceedings.

The court orders the appearance of Cllr Momoh for action of damages filed Madam Nallon.

Additionally, the court has ordered that Cllr. Momoh be arrested and kept in any common jail until he complies with the terms and conditions of the writ of attachment and the mandate from the court.

Meanwhile, the Court has notified defendant Momoh to file his formal appearance and or answer to the complaint on or before 3 September 2023.