Liberia: CDC Youth League in Door-Door-Campaign

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Youth- League has engaged in a door-to-door campaign for the re-election of President George Manneh Weah.

CDC Youth League chair Emmanuel Mulbah Johnson believes that incumbent President Weah is unbeatable in the forthcoming presidential and legislative elections.

On Monday, 28 August 2023, Chairman Johnson bragged about the free-tuition scheme, more health facilities, infrastructure developments, road connectivity, and stable electricity, among others as grounds for Weah to be re-elected.

He believes that Mr. Weah can win a resounding one-round victory against 19 other presidential candidates.

Johnson rallied citizens in Montserrado Electoral District #4 to vote for Mr. Weah and CDC candidates seeking legislative positions on a 'vote-one-vote all' basis.

According to Johnson, electing President Weah and CDC candidates will allow the CDC regime to continue unprecedented developments for the country.

Under five years, Johnson noted, Mr. Weah and his leadership have transformed the lives of the people and have allegedly developed the country more than any other in the race.

The door-to-door campaign sought to sway voters' perceptions and create awareness. It also sought to provide voter education in communities about the electoral process.

The CDC campaign volunteers include first-time voters who were deployed to visit households in various zones, remotest communities, and blocs.

They discussed President Weah's achievements and why he should be re-elected.

Chairman Johnson, in furtherance, added that the door-to-door campaign aims to reshape the minds of voters, and their opinions, and to sensitize them.

It seeks to get feedback on President Weah's initiatives for economic development and social welfare, such as infrastructure improvements, healthcare, and educational policy reforms, among others.

"We are here to rally our people, interact with them, grab their inputs on economic development and social livelihoods," he said.

Despite the mixed views and opinions from the public on the working of President Weah, the CDC's door-to-door campaign outreach seems to be gaining momentum.