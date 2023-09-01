South Africa: The Dark History of an Abandoned Government Building

The fire was described as one of the worst fires in recent history amid fears that the number of dead will increase as rescue workers search the remaining floors of the five-storey building.

analysis

This building owned by the Johannesburg Property Company was a shelter and home for abused women and children.

But today, it is the scene of a disaster where 73 people including children have died.

It was a government building that used to be a shelter for the abused, but in 2017 the government abandoned it, leaving unknown people to occupy it.

In 2019 men started moving in.

Hundreds of people occupied the rooms in the five-storey building, some even erected shacks inside the structure.

Afikile Madiya who used to stay in the building between 2016 and 2021 said people used cardboard to separate rooms.

Afikile claimed that there have already been three other fires, the first in 2019, the second in 2020 and the third late in 2021.

She said in 2019 the municipality came and disconnected power in October. That was when occupants of the building started connecting electricity illegally.

The men who first occupied the building came from other buildings around the area and started bringing in their family and friends.

But then, they found an opportunity to rent out the rooms to foreign nationals who were desperate for accommodation.

Afikile said the self-proclaimed landlords started collecting money. They charged between R500 to R3,000 depending on the room.

Afikile told Scrolla.Africa that many of the rooms are shared by five people.

"People were living like sardines. Some rooms had no beds. They had mattresses on the floor to allow for more people."

She said besides the previous fire incidents that happened previously, there had also been other deaths in the same building.

"Three people died in the years that I stayed in the building."

Several political figures from provincial and national governments visited the site.

Opposition leaders took a swipe at the ruling ANC for letting the once glittering city of gold to become dilapidated.