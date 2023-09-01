Liberia: Reject Them And Vote Development

-Weah persuades voters

President George Weah has urged voters to reject those he claims are failed politicians and vote development this October.

On Thursday, 31 August 2023, Mr. Weah admonished residents of Unification Town, lower Margibi County to reject those coming with rhetoric and lies to fool voters.

"As we approach this election, it's vital that we reject those failed politicians who have failed this country over the years," said Mr. Weah.

He urged his supporters to open their eyes and not to entrust their country to 'fruitless politicians' who have failed the country over the years and are coming with rhetoric.

Mr. Weah pleaded with his people to sustain the faith that they have in his ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and gave it a second term.

Weah suggested that the CDC has put the country on the right trajectory for developments and has done far better than those who led the country for 12 and 27 years.

He challenged voters to be critical and vote with conscience rather than to be fooled to vote for failed politicians.

According to President Weah, voting failed politicians would jeopardize the country and bring extreme poverty.

"Now they're coming to you asking you to vote them. What are they coming to do? We built your roads, we give you free tuitions, building more hospitals and improving your livelihoods and you see how far we have gone in five years with developments," Weah argued.

"So don't be carried away, and reject those failed politicians and vote developments," Mr. Weah said.

He reaffirmed his government's commitment to improving the livelihoods of the nation and its people.

In response, residents of Margibi County pledged their overwhelming support for the re-election of President Weah.

During the campaign rallies in various areas across Margibi's five electoral districts a cross-section of citizens including youths, women, council of elders and other organizations pledged to put their full weight behind Mr. Weah's re-election bid.

They praised President Weah for maintaining the peace and upholding the tenant of democracy in his first term.