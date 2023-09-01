Liberia: Brewerville Residents Benefit From Free Eye Testing

A community-based group, Family Union Organization in Brewerville, Montserrado county has partnered with the Eye Center at the JFK Medical Hospital in Monrovia to provide free eye screening to 150 residents.

Held recently, the medical outreach provided an opportunity for residents of Christian Community, Parker Corner, and surrounding areas to have their eyes tested free of charge.

The exercises were part of community outreach and social contributions of the Family Union Organization which comprises individuals of diverse professional and social backgrounds.

It is a non-political organization, founded in 2022. The team from the JFK Eye Center attended to the people for more than five hours.

Residents of Brewerville and surrounding communities were seen forming long queues for the eye screening.

"This is so helpful and very good for some of us, who often experienced strange feelings in our eyes", said one resident, Sarah Kollie, believed to be in her fifties.

"For me, this is very useful. I was checked and told that I am developing cataract on my left eye", John Wallace, 32, explains and he adds, "I was advised to visit the JFK Eye Center or any other eye health center for further advice on what can be done to remove the cataract."

The chairperson of the program committee of the Family Union, Solomon White, notes that the medical outreach is a manifestation of his organization's desire to help promote the health and social well-being of residents.

"We are doing this as our modest but meaningful contribution to help with the improvement of the health of our people", he says.

He adds that this will hopefully not be their last engagement, saying "We will explore ways to continue to support efforts to advance the health of our community residents."

Another beneficiary, Wesseh Sackor, applauds both the JFK Eye Center and the Family Union Organization for the intervention.

"For a man like me, who has been trying hard to do an eye test, this opportunity could not have come at a better time", Mr. Sackor expresses as he beams with smiles while leaving the eye testing site.

The head of the Advisory Committee of Family Union, Konah Roberts, notes that the group deems the medical outreach as a proud service to the people of Brewerville City.

"What we are doing here makes us proud, as a group and an organization. But we are not going to stop here. We are also going to brainstorm on other activities that we will consider useful and beneficial to our people."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He says both elderly people and children benefitted from the medical intervention.

"I brought my little daughter to get her eyes tested", says Doris Wreh, a mother of an eight-year-old child, explains.

She further narrates that her daughter's eyes are often teary, and she also complains of itching.

Madam Wreh could not hide her excitement over the work of the medical team.

"I am leaving from here with an idea of what should be done to help improve the conditions of my daughter's eyes and am very much thankful to Family Union for this initiative."

The secretary general of Family Union, Nyantee Jeh, says this is a classic show of a group that is willing to help residents of Brewerville, adding "We were established on a foundation of being of good service to our people and community.

