Liberian Professional Austin S. Fallah Calls for National Cohesion

In a compelling address at Hanz-On and Beauty Shop, renowned Liberian professional Mr. Austin S. Fallah passionately emphasized the imperative of preserving national unity in the face of resurging tribalism.

The event, held on August 31, 2023, saw Mr. Fallah urging his fellow Liberians to reflect on the historical events that have shaped the nation and to join hands in fostering a brighter future.

With a background grounded in finance, business administration, economics, leadership, and public administration, and a current student of law studies, Mr. Fallah, based in the United States, eloquently highlighted the lessons drawn from Liberia's tumultuous past.

He reminded the audience of the profound consequences of tribal divisions that culminated in the 1980 coup and the ensuing 14-year civil conflict. "We must not allow history to repeat itself," Mr. Fallah proclaimed, "for the sake of our beloved Liberia."

Mr. Fallah fervently articulated concerns about the creeping return of tribalism within Liberian society.

He said, "We witness the resurgence of tribalism propagated by a specific group or tribe as if Liberia were solely theirs."

He cautioned against the dangerous rhetoric promoted by specific political figures, which fuels tribal sentiments and threatens to fragment the nation once more.

With an impassioned plea, Mr. Fallah underscored the rich tapestry of Liberia's diversity, comprising 16 tribes and 15 counties.

"Never again shall we permit any tribe or group to subjugate others to poverty," he declared. He rallied the nation to unite and steer Liberia towards prosperity, social harmony, and justice.

Recognizing the pivotal role of education and intellectual growth, Mr. Fallah advocated for the establishment of superior academic institutions that would nurture future generations of skilled professionals. He envisions Liberia, where doctors, engineers, scientists, and visionaries emerge to restore the nation's position among the world's civilized societies.

Addressing the crowd, Mr. Fallah challenged Liberians to join forces against the persisting challenges. "Let us unite as one people, with one purpose, to mend the wounds inflicted by the civil war," he implored.

He condemned the abuse of vulnerable populations, including women, children, and men, and demanded an end to the unjust loss of innocent lives.

Mr. Fallah also urged an unwavering crusade against corruption, vowing to eradicate its presence in every sector of the country.

In an inspiring conclusion, Mr. Fallah's words resonated deeply: "Our unity is our strength, and only by standing together can we overcome the obstacles that lie ahead."

His call to action encapsulated the hopes of countless Liberians who yearn for a nation united, healed, and poised for a brighter future.

A member of the listening audience described Mr. Austin S. Fallah as" He is a distinguished US-based Young Liberian professional with an extensive academic background and a fervent commitment to promoting unity and progress within amongst Liberians and Liberia. Holding multiple graduate and undergraduate degrees from esteemed universities in the United States, Mr. Fallah stands as a beacon of hope for a harmonious and prosperous Liberia.