Liberia: Paramount Chief Sentenced to 1 Month

1 September 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Patrick N. Mensah And Jonathan Browne

Maryland County — -for compromising rape case

Fishtown, River Gee County: The 15th Judicial Circuit Court in River Gee County, southeast Liberia, has charged and sent to prison Paramount Chief Levi Tarwily, for allegedly compromising a rape case.

Chief Tarwily was arrested, incarcerated, and subsequently turned over to the court, for allegedly compromising the statutory case in Tuobo Administrative District, River Gee County.

He is believed to be a resident of Nyentujah Chiefdom, Tuobo Administrative District.

Narrating the entire ordeal to reporters, an eyewitness said the incident occurred on September 16, 2022, when Suspect Myers Wah, allegedly raped a 12-year-old minor and the case was brought before Chief Tarwily.

According to the eyewitness, rather than taking matter to the Police, the chief allegedly chose to judge the case, something which led to Suspect Wah escaping.

Accordingly, Chief Tarwily was arrested and sent to the Circuit Court in River Gee, where he pleaded guilty on August 30, 2023, and sentenced to the River Gee prison center for one month.

Meanwhile, River Gee County Superintendent, Philip Q. Nyenuh, has commended Cllr. Wesseh A. Wesseh for such a legal action taken against the Paramount Chief.

Superintendent Nyenuh noted that the precedent will serve as a complete warning to others, who may contemplate on compromising rape cases.

He called on citizens to report all rape cases to relevant authorities of the county for prompt action in line with law.

