West Africa: Jarlwood Qualifies for ECOWAS Cybersecurity Competition

Victor K. Jarlwood, Jr., a young Information Communication Technology (ICT) expert has secured Liberia's qualifications in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) cyber security competition.

This achievement marks the second qualification for Liberia's participation in the ECOWAS Cybersecurity Capture The Flag (CTF) competition.

Liberia is represented by a group of young Liberians under the banner "Cyber Don," headed by Mr. Jarlwood.

The ECOWAS Cybersecurity CTF competition is a highly esteemed platform that brings together cybersecurity experts, enthusiasts, and researchers from across the ECOWAS region.

During this competition, participants engage in intricate challenges that simulate real-world cyber threats, fostering skill development and knowledge sharing in the field of cybersecurity.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with this paper, Victor Jarlwood, Jr. expressed excitement and optimism of bringing victory to Liberia.

He described his group as a young and talented Liberian cybersecurity expert group with the aim of ensuring the country's robust representation in solving national and global challenges.

According to him, the accomplishment by Liberia does not only showcase the dedication and technical expertise of the young Liberian participants, but also highlights the nation's commitment to bolstering its cybersecurity capabilities on a regional stage.

Victor Jarlwood said he is proud of his team's achievement and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and skill enhancement within the Liberian cybersecurity community.

"We are thrilled to represent Liberia once again in the ECOWAS Cybersecurity CTF competition. This is a testament to the talent and potential that our country possesses in the field of cybersecurity," he said.

"Our team is determined to put our skills to the test and contribute to the overall security of the region's digital landscape," he stated.

Mr. Jarlwood believes that Liberia's participation in the ECOWAS Cybersecurity CTF competition serves as an opportunity to showcase the nation's capability, and also fosters networking and knowledge exchange among cybersecurity professionals in the region.

He added that the competition encourages participants to address complex challenges and devise innovative solutions to safeguard digital infrastructure from evolving cyber threats.