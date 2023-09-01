Liberia: I'm No Longer a Politician

Africa and Liberia's first female President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has clarified that she is no longer a politician in Liberia politics and owes no one party support in any election.

The former Liberian leader maintained that despite serving the country for 12 consecutive years as the first female President, she believes once she's no longer serving in such a capacity, she will not be a politician.

Former President Sirleaf's statement comes amidst speculations of her support to the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) secretly which has drawn the attention of most Liberians especially partisans of the former ruling Unity Party, a party ticket on which she served for 12 years as President.

She furthered, "I'm not a politician anymore, I will exercise my constitutional rights and vote in silence as the Constitution requires."

Speaking to a team of journalists, ex-President Johnson-Sirleaf stressed that while the country is going into a major political season, no violence and no discrimination should be meted out against any Liberian but prioritized constitutional rights to be given to Liberians.

Since her pronouncement, political pundits have had mixed views of why the former Liberian Head of State should speak in such a manner something they said suggests the under-wall campaign of the ruling establishment.

Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was Liberia's first female President who served the country after the bloody civil war on the Unity Party ticket but has yet to support the party since the end of her presidency in 2018.

But speaking recently at program making Women's Situation Room Interactive Forum in Congo Town, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf maintained that it is not about politics but rather to come as a Liberian under one umbrella seeking to ensure that the peace is upheld for the common good of all Liberian during these elections.

The former Liberian first female President vowed to make women's voices heard in these times of electoral processes and called on all women to take advantage of the Women's Situation Room if feel not satisfied with the election and its results.