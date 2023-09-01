Gambia: Serrekunda East Nawetan Update

Games in the ongoing Serrekunda East Sports Organisation (SESDO) nawetan are intensifying as 40 teams battle for two trophies (league and knockout.)

The Serrekunda East Zone has so far completed its first-round matches and is intensifying fixtures for the second round.

Goh Bii played a goalless draw against Jola Kunda in the opening game of the Serrekunda East nawetan.

Cannon FC was beaten 3-1 by Casa United. Saikou Manneh scored all the three goals (hat-trick) for Casa United in the 28th, 42nd and 48th minutes while Malick Jah scored the only consolation goal for Cannon FC in the 50th minute.

Eagle Star defeated Timbuktu 1-0. Kutubo Darboe scored the only goal of the match for Eagle Star in the 43rd minute.

United Stars FC beat Future Bii 1-0. Mod Lamin Sallah scored the game's only goal for United Stars in the 40+1 minutes of the first half.

Abuko United defeated Wah Sa Halat 2-1. Peter Manga and Fernando Manga scored for Abuko United in the 2nd and 45th minutes while Kebba S. Koto scored for Wah Sa Halat in the 8th minute.

Lions of T Town played a 1-1 draw against RSL Zurich. Seedu Jarju scored for Zurich in the 26th minute before Modou Sanneh leveled for Lions of T Town in the 40th minute.

Hannover FC were defeated 1-0 by Border Bii. Ebrima Barry scored the game's only goal for the newly promoted side in the 50th minute.

Nguma FC defeated Ball Conge 2-1 with Muhammed Ceesay scoring a brace (two goals) for Nguma FC in the 23th and 47th minutes. Seedia Badjie scored Ball Conge's consolation goal in the 64th minute.

Juventus FC beat Future Stars 2-0 with Pa Saikou Conteh and Pa Leisse Mendy registering their names on the score sheet for the defending champions in the 19th and 69th minutes.

Rangers FC played a 1-1 draw against Ebbeh Gi. Mustapha Njie scored for the Knockout and Super Cup champions (Rangers) in the 36th minute before Musa Gibba restored parity for Ebbeh Gi in the 68th minute.

New Germany played a barren goalless draw against B.B Rovers FC during a late encounter played last week Saturday.

Leeds United defeated Bantaba FC 1-0 early on Sunday. Agibou Dirra scored the game's only goal for Leeds United in the 40th minute.

T Town beat LK United 1-0 in the late match played on Sunday. Mod Lamin Sarr scored T Town's only goal through the spot in the 26th minute.

Milan FC were beaten 1-0 by Medina FC. Modou Sarjo scored the only goal of the match for Medina FC in the 48th minute.

TK Snookers FC beat Milan Rossoneri 1-0. Baburama Badjie scored for TK Snookers in the 60th minute.