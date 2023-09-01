Gambia: 'Most Wanted' Man Faces 150 Criminal Charges

Police prosecutors announced yesterday that they have slammed Karanta Darboe, whom they described as the "most wanted" man with nine fresh criminal charges at Kanifing Magistrates' Court.

Mr. Darboe is charged with stealing; obtaining credit by false pretence and obtaining goods by false pretence among a host of others at a court presided over by Magistrate M. Faal. Prosecutor Olly Bobb revealed that those charges made it 150 criminal charges hanging around Darboe's neck at magistrates' courts in the country.

When the particulars of the offence were read before him, the accused pleaded not guilty on all counts and asked the court to grant him bail on the grounds that he has a family that he is taking care of and also on health reason.

Prosecutor Olly Bobb cited his constitutional rights to bail but added that the accused has approximately 150 counts before different magistrates at Kanifing, Bundung, and Brikama Magistrates' Courts.

The prosecutor further submitted that society needs to be protected because anytime the court granted bail to the accused, he commited similar offences. "We ask the court not to grant him bail."

Karanta Darboe said what the prosecutor alluded to was not true. He made reference to a similar case in which Magistrate Colley wanted to grant him bail but the prosecutor's stance made him not to.

The accused pleaded with the court to grant him bail, saying that bail can be revoked anytime he jumps the court's sitting.

The case is adjourned to the 28th of September for a ruling on the bail application and commencement of the case.

Meanwhile, Karanta Darboe on Tuesday appeared before Magistrate Jabang for a different trial. He was charged for allegedly obtaining D20,000 from a Bureau De Change worker by false pretence but he pleaded not guilty.