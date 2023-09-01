Gambia: Walusulung, Fajara Barracks Share Spoils in Bakau Nawetan

31 August 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Walusulung FC and Fajara Barracks FC on Tuesday shared the spoils in the 2023 Bakau nawetan following their goalless draw in a keenly-contested match played at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Both sides came for the significant three points to bolster their chances of reaching the second round of the Bakau nawetan but the match ended goalless.

Walusulung FC and Fajara Barracks secured 1 point each after one group match.

Meanwhile, Walusulung FC will now play against Julangel FC in their second group match on 7th September 2023 at the Bakau Mini Stadium at 3pm.

Walusulung FC will scuffle to beat Julangel FC to grab their first win in the 2023 Bakau nawetan after drawing goalless with Fajara Barracks in their opening group match.

