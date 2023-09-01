Gambia: Let's Act Now Against Gender-Based Violence!

Gender-Based Violence is a serious problem affecting many communities around the globe. The practice is such that it calls for a multi-faceted approach to curb it.

Just imagine, from January to July, the country registered a total of 310 cases of Gender-Based Violence in the eight operational sites.

Out of this figure, 100% of survivors who reach out to One Stop Centres being established in the 8 operational sites have received support from the Centre.

Sadly, studies have indicated that adolescents aged 10- 14 years, are the most affected. Of the cases reported, 50% of GBV perpetrators are between the ages of 20-35.

This is indeed alarming and leaves much to be desired.

It is in the news that the Minister of Gender has spoken of the government's plan to establish a special court to try cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country.

Fatou Kinteh was speaking on Tuesday at a United Nations joint presser to discuss the progress made by the Gender Management Information System (GMIS) at a ceremony held in Bakoteh.

It is a fact that GBV is a socially challenging problem that requires urgent attention.

Every minute someone is assaulted or attacked because of their gender and physical nature. And most of the perpetrators are individuals known to the victims or from the same family.

However, what is hard to comprehend is the fact that most of these cases would be reported to the police only to the withdrawn. This makes the practice even more difficult to tackle.

Another worrying issue has to do with the culture of silence. The Gambian society is such that people hardly open up with issues even if it requires intervention.

Until this old mindset is totally eradicated from people's minds, the issue of GBV will continue to be a talking point for years to come.

It is agreed that most cases of GBV includes rape, sexual and physical assaults among others.

It is also important to state that the county needs legislation and a special court to prosecute cases of GBV.

We therefore applaud commend Minister Kinteh for her remarks that the country is on course to setting up a special court to try GBV cases in the country.