Gambia: 'China-Aid Project of Agricultural Assistance Phase 1-2 Objectives Achieved'

The regional manager of Yuan Longping High-tech Agricultural Company Limited (LPHT) at the Maruo farms in Pacharr, Central River Region-North has disclosed that the objectives of the China-Aid Project of Agricultural Technical Assistance to The Gambia (phase 1-2) have been achieved.

Jacky Huang was speaking recently during an agricultural farming activity held at the Maruo farms.

The China-aid project, he added, was implemented by the Central Project Coordinating Unit (CPCU) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Yuan Longping Agricultural High-tech Co. Ltd.

He informed that CPCU and the Yuan Longping Agricultural High-tech Co. Ltd is the first agricultural technical assistance project since the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Huang disclosed that the project, which focuses on the local breeding and promotion of hybrid rice, is also aimed at helping The Gambia find a local solution to addressing food security.

He revealed that "after four years of elaborate organisation and implementation, the project has achieved remarkable results concerning crop variety selection, technology localisation and extension, suitable agricultural machinery selection and local personnel training, etc."

Besides, the project has established a 7.4-hectare core demonstration area for high-yield technology at Sapu agricultural experimental station in Central River Region, and also carried out high-yield cultivation demonstration in supporting agricultural machinery operation demonstration for 7 local conventional rice.

He noted that they also demonstrated production of 8 Chinese hybrid rice and more than 40 Chinese vegetable varieties.

He indicated that standardised production processes for grains and seeds in rainy and dry seasons have been developed based on The Gambia's climatic characteristics and irrigation practices, with emphasis on time nodes, transplanting methods, water and fertilizer management.