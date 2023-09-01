Gambia: Timbuktu Coach Praises Team for 'Brilliant Performance'

31 August 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba And Aja Beyai

Head coach of Timbuktu FC, Madi Jammeh, has praised his team for its brilliant performance against Late Njuga FC in their second match of the 2023/2024 Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) Africell sponsored 'nawetan' league played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium on Tuesday.

Coach Jammeh was speaking to journalist shortly after his side's 1-0 win over Abuko based-team, Late Njuga.

Yerro Jammeh scored the game's only goal in the 47th minute.

"It was a good game and I thank Allah we won our first game. We rectified our mistakes during training and that earned us the victory today," Coach Jammeh said.

"We could have scored more than one goal but due to heavy rain we could not get a second goal," he added.

"I have a young team with majority of my players playing for the first time in this nawetan football. It won't be easy but they will learn as the nawetan progresses," Jammeh also said.

"Our aim is to stay in the nawetan this year," he further said.

"Since we have already three points, we will fight to have six points to avoid relegation," he said further.

Head coach of Late Njuga, Kebba Jammeh expressed disappointment with his team's performance, saying that they would go back and rectify their mistakes before their next game.

Meanwhile, Cannon thumped Old Hands 3-2.

Assan Colley netted a hat-trick for Cannon in the 5th, 32nd and 67th minutes respectively.

Abdoulie Sidibeh scored a brace for Old Hands in the 2nd and 55th minutes respectively.

