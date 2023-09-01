Gambia: Barrow Urged to Visit Latrikunda-Bundung Road Project

Sulayman Jammeh, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Bundungka Kunda Constituency has expressed dissatisfaction and frustration over the slow pace of ongoing Serekunda-Latrikunda road rehabilitation.

He thus urged President Adama Barrow to embark on a site visit to get first-hand information about the project.

Hon. Jammeh made the remarks during an interview with The Point recently.

The Latrikunda-Bundung Road is part of the 22Km urban roads to be constructed under the auspices of the renowned OIC road projects in preparation for the OIC summit - making the community of Bundung a beneficiary of the project.

Lawmaker Jammeh described as strategic the Latrikunda-Bundung Road linking Serrekund, saying it promotes commerce and enhances intense economic activities.

According to Jammeh, President Barrow's site visit would no doubt enhance urgency and expedite the level of work on the 4 to 5 kilometres road.

"I seek the indulgence of the affected families and businesses as infrastructural developments are also bound to face challenges," he acknowledged, while expressing optimism that the road rehabilitation will be finished sooner or later.

Lamin Jawara, a passer-by, said bumpy road affects business, traffic and many other economic activities that people do on a daily basis.

According to him, studies have also shown that investments in transportation often signal progress, creating a sense of accomplishment and pride for local citizens.

"Poor road conditions can lead to accidents, injuring drivers, passengers and pedestrians. In many of these cases, the insurance company would blame the driver instead of holding the central and local government responsible for the accident due to bad roads," he said.

He mentioned that development of roads bring social, cultural and economic changes in the lives of people by enhancing connectivity between people and places and thus helping in reducing poverty.