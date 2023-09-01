Gambia: DLEAG Officer Shot in 'Special Operation'

An operative of the country's Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia (DLEAG) was reportedly shot in the hand by a suspected drug dealer in a "special operation" that eventually led to his (suspect) arrest with cocaine, The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspect, Baba Susso, is currently under the custody of the narcotic officers as investigation into the matter continues. He was reportedly arrested along the coastal area within the Greater Banjul Area with one block of suspected cocaine.

A source who spoke to The Point anonymously confirmed the development, saying: "The suspect used a rubber gun with a rubber bullet and opened fire on the officers who were moving towards arresting him. Despite the firing incident, the DLEAG officers remained committed in ensuring that the suspect is taken into custody," he said.

Our source who is familiar with the incident further revealed: "The shooting incident came when the unarmed DLEAG officers of the Special Operation Squad of the agency attempted to apprehend the suspect during a 'buy-bust' operation along the country's coastal area with the suspected cocaine."

The DLEAG officer, who sustained injury, the source added, was later taken to the hospital for medical treatment. "However, he was later discharged after his wound was treated. After the arrest of the suspect, a thorough search was conducted leading to the discovery of the cocaine inside his car."

"This goes to show that the job of narcotic operatives is a very risky one. Notwithstanding, DLEAG officers remain committed to serving the country. It's therefore important that officers of the DLEAG are armed to mitigate operational risk," the source emphasised.