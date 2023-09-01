South Africa: Gauteng Health Wishes to Inform Families of Victims of Johannesburg Inner-City to Identify Their Deceased Loved Ones

press release

Families can now identify their deceased loved ones following the Johannesburg inner city fire

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) wishes to inform families of the victims of the Johannesburg inner-city building fire that they can from tomorrow, Friday, 01 September 2023 be able to visit the Diepkloof mortuary to identify their loved ones.

Currently, there are 74 deceased bodies (12 of which are of children) being processed at the Gauteng Forensic Pathology Service (FPS) mortuary in Diepkloof. These bodies include 40 males, 24 females and 10 who are undetermined as they have been burned beyond recognition. There are also four body parts which have also been discovered.

A family member or relative who wishes to identify their loved one should have their original Identity Document (ID), ID of the deceased or birth certificate if the deceased is a child. If the deceased is a foreign national, a passport, asylum seeker certificate or a letter from country of origin confirming who the deceased is and to whom the remains should be handed over to is needed. The Diepkloof FPS is located at 2 Collinder Road Berthsam, Diepkloof, Soweto.

Identification of the deceased bodies at the Diepkloof FPS will take place on Friday. The facility will also open on Saturday and Sunday from 09h00 and 15h00. Counselling services will be offered to the bereaved families.

The Gauteng FPS will use the Digital Fingerprint System to identify unknown bodies who have visible fingerprints. The system uses biometric scanners and third-party access to the databases of Department of Home Affairs, South African Police Service and National Credit Bureau to identify deceased bodies. Bodies that been burnt beyond recognition and without fingerprints will be identified through DNA process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As of 14h00 this afternoon, there were 61 people from the incident who have been treated at Gauteng hospitals which include Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, South Rand Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital, Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital and Tembisa Hospital. Sixteen (16) of these patients were discharged, 17 admitted and others were still being seen by the doctors.

The Gauteng Provincial Government has availed a hotline number to assist family members who would like to trace their loved ones who are either hospitalised or deceased. Those enquiring would need to provide their personal details including the name and last name of the family member they are tracing. Family members can call the toll-free hotline number on 0800 203 886 or direct line during office hours on 0113553048/0112415707.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko spent the better part of this afternoon visiting patients admitted at Gauteng Hospitals some of whom sustained burns, multiple fractures and suffered from smoke inhalation.

"As soon as we learned of the incident, we immediately activated our emergency protocols to ensure that we respond as speedily as possible to those that needed medical attention. The Gauteng Emergency Medical Services has been on the ground contributing to emergency and rescue efforts as part of the provincial disaster management response.

"We have further deployed counselling and other psycho-social support services to compliment interventions from the City of Joburg and provincial department of Social Development," said MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.