Uganda's High Commissioner Paul Amoru Presents Letters of Credence to Lesotho King Letsie III

Kampala, Uganda — The High Commissioner of Uganda to the Kingdom of Lesotho, Paul Amoru presented his Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Letsie III at the Royal Palace.

The occasion marks a significant milestone in the relationship between Uganda and Lesotho, strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two sister countries, according to Ugandan authorities.

Amoru conveyed warm regards from President Museveni and extended heartfelt wishes for everlasting friendship and deepened collaboration between Uganda and Lesotho.

During the presentation of Letters of Credence, Ambassador Amoru took the opportunity to extend his sincere congratulations to King Letsie III and his government on the successful general elections held in 2022. These elections serve as a testament to the maturing democratic processes in Africa, further solidifying Lesotho's commitment to good governance and the will of the people.

The bilateral relations between Uganda and the Kingdom of Lesotho have a rich history, dating back to Lesotho's independence in 1966. Both nations have demonstrated unwavering solidarity during the struggle against apartheid in South Africa. Lesotho offered invaluable support, while Uganda provided sanctuary for ANC Freedom Fighters, highlighting the shared values and dedication to justice that bind our two nations.

Acknowledging the existing strong relationship and common ground between Uganda and Lesotho, Ambassador Amoru highlighted the active participation of both countries in various international organizations such as the United Nations, the African Union, the Nonaligned Movement, and the Commonwealth. This participation demonstrates the commitment of Uganda and Lesotho to global progress and regional development, working in harmony with the international community.