Liberia: First-Time Voters Want Peaceful Liberia

A group of first-time voters has charged political actors in Gardnerville as well as national political leaders to ensure that Liberia remains peaceful during and after the elections.

The group called Gardnerville First-Time Voters, held a program on Saturday, 2 September 2023, urging political actors not to use the youth to instigate violence against one another.

Instead, the young people called on political actors to use them to propagate messages of peace and stability.

The gathering brought together approximately one thousand first-time voters from across the district.

Included in the program were recreational activities. The first-timer voters chanted, "I was 16 years I promised Weah that when I reach 18-years, I will vote for him."

The gathering of first-time voters demonstrated a high level of political civility within the district.

Supporters of the opposition Unity Party, Alternative National Congress, and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change all assembled under one banner to chant "Peace First, Peace Last."

Ms. Peggy Soumawolo, chairperson of the Montserrado County Electoral District #13 First-Time Voters, gave the overview of the program.

Ms. Soumawolo stated that a signing of the peace accord signifies the common purpose of bringing an end to political violence in the country and setting out the code of conduct for political actors within the district and the nation at large.

Ms. Soumawolo charged participants in the political process in Liberia including political parties, organizations, and government officials to

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

condemn the scourge of political violence that has afflicted the country.

She called on political actors to commit themselves and their parties, organizations, and the government to the national peace accord.

Ms. Soumawolo added that the prevalence of political violence in the country has already caused untold hardship, disruption, and loss of lives and properties across the country.

To achieve some measures of stability and consolidate the peace process, she said the priority shall be the introduction of reconstruction to address only the worst effects of political violence at a local level.

Ms. Soumawolo stated that the peace accord of the district signifies that the young people of Liberia are tired of violence and looking forward to peace as the best way to achieve their dreams.

"This accord is intended to promote peace and prosperity in violence-stricken communities. The right [for] all people to live in peace and harmony will be promoted by the implementation of this accord," she said.

Meanwhile, a prominent citizen of District #13, Madam Diantowon Domah Paye-Bayee, charged the first-time voters to practice what they preach by not allowing themselves to be used by politicians to instigate violence.

The Commissioner of the National Commission on Disabilities urged the young people to ensure that peace continues to reign during and after the period of elections.