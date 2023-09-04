Liberia: Nimbaians Rise for Gongloe

Nimba County — Presidential Candidate Cllr. Tiawan Say Gongloe of the Liberian People's Party (LPP) has received huge endorsement from his kinsmen in Nimba County.

Citizens of Zahn Chiefdom, Lao and Meinpea-Mah Administrative District in Nimba County, including women and youth groups, chiefs, elders, traditional council and religious groups converged in Zahn Duo Town, Electoral District#8 recently and endorsed the Presidential bid of Cllr. Gongloe, who they believe is the best person to replace President George Weah on October 10th.

Addressing the gathering, Head Elder of the chiefdom Stephen Nya Glay, said their decision to support Cllr. Gongloe, a son of Nimba County is not a mistake, as it's rather based on his past records in public service as a corruption-free personality.

"This man, not to say because he is from Nimba County that why we Nimbaians are supporting him but what he has done and continues to do for Liberians is what matters, so our gathering here today is not because of money, but to tell the world that Cllr. Taiwan Saye Gongloe is a possible replacement for President George Weah", they said.

Mr. Glay notes that out of 20 Presidential Candidates in the race, Cllr. Taiwan Saye Gongloe is the only person who can deliver Liberians from their current poor living condition.

He recalls that during Cllr. Gongloe's services in government and the private sector, Liberians, including the international community felt his impact on society.

At the forum, the citizens provided cash to Gongloe as financial support to enable him to achieve his dream of becoming President of the country.

The event was graced by former district#2 (Saclepea) education officer, Clifford Konah, and local organizations in the county and the district, among others.

Also speaking, former Nimba County superintendent and a sister of Cllr. Gongloe, Edith Gongloe-Wehyee, recounted her brother's past public service records, urging Nimbaians to continue to support him.

Madam Wehyee said it's about time that Nimba makes history by producing the next President of Liberia.

She notes that the county produced two vice presidents in the past, but there was no impact.

"Vice President Position, according to former Vice President Joseph Boakai, is a position that does not allow you to have your own way of doing things, only the President can carry out development activities and other work so vote-rich Nimba County doesn't need such position but rather the Presidency", she explains.

Madam Gongloe-Wheyee urges Nimbaians not to support people from the county who are seeking to become vice president but rather to rally behind Cllr. Gongloe for the Presidency.

At the ceremony, the county chairman for Team Gongloe Atty. Lawrence Tomah expressed joy to have seen huge turnout of Nimbaians in one place without being transported.

He says it's about time the people of Nimba stand up to support one of their sons, who is educated and well-equipped to lead Liberia.

"If a man and a woman from smaller counties son can be president then Nimba County can also produce president. Don't be allowing smaller counties to be producing leaders, while Nimba County with huge population can't make an impact by producing president this time around."

In response, Cllr. Gongloe thanks Nimbaians for gathering in huge number to endorse him.

He said his leadership will combat insecurity the citizenry are going through while promising to support public and private schools across the country to help government in educating citizens if elected President.

He also pledges to provide vocational schools, good road network, women empowerment, and job opportunities for Liberians, amongst others.

Cllr.Tiawan says his government will cut off graduation fees being collected from parents, and students from 7th to 12th grades will be able to teach others through a home school program.

