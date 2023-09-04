Liberia: Lofians Fume Over PYJ's Leaked Audio

A group of prominent citizens of Lofa county are troubled by a leaked audio circulating on social media in which Senator Prince Yormie Johnson is heard rallying Liberians that it is time for Nimba to get to the Presidency thus, begging them to elect the Boakai-Koung Ticket come October because the Unity Party's vice standard bearer Senator Jeremiah Kpan Koung, is a son of Nimba.

In the said audio, Senator Johnson is heard saying, "We're fighting for Nimba County to take the lead and Nimba will win in the name of Jesus. Bassa is with us, Gbarpolu with us, Bomi with us, Lofa with us, Bong County with us; what is your problem and you're on the radio on me?"

PYJ: "My brother, what have I done? you got to change. "We're fighting for you. When y'all turn to this man [Weah] against our prayer for Nimba to produce Vice President - this old man is old; he took Koung to be his Vice President; when he wins, isn't it Koung that would be doing the job for him? Can he go everywhere? No!"

But in a statement issued in Monrovia, a group of prominent citizens of Lofa County headed by one Jarwoli Jimmy, former Chair Lady of Friends of JNB in Lofa County, including elders, chiefs, zoes, and youth says its attention has been drawn to the leaked audio which reveals plans by the Nimba County Senator to eliminate the UP Standard Bearer, Joseph Boakai if the Rescue Ticket wins the October 2023 Election.

According to the group, this statement from PYJ shows that instead of Nimba supporting Lofa for the Presidency, it is a son of Nimba who wants to use the people of Nimba to assassinate the UP Presidential Candidate, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, a son of Lofa County. "We the citizens of Lofa despite our political differences, are deeply concerned and worried about such devilish and dangerous plan by a former warlord who is on record for killing the late Samuel Kanyon Doe, a democratically- elected President", the group notes.

It says while it is true that there has been serious question raised about the declining health of the former Vice President, evidenced by recent minor stroke he suffered and was admitted at the ELWA hospital and subsequently flown abroad, "we strongly believe that Boakai's inner circle is aware that he is unfit to steer the affairs of the country beyond 2023 but are bent on using him for their selfish gains."

The group of Lofa citizens continues that now that it is clear that the JNB-JKK ticket is not democratic and Lofa-driven but rather a coup de tat in the making, they now redirect the county's full support to the 2nd term bid of President George Manneh Weah, whose presidency, they observe, has made Lofians to know that power should only be given to those who think about improving the lives of the people and not to selfish politicians who ride on tradition.

"This support we will go at any length to make a success by giving President Weah One Round Victory come October 10, 2023", the statement reads.

