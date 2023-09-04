Liberia: Weah Receives More Endorsements

The headquarters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC of incumbent President George Weah continues to be a place of attraction as scores of opposition members cross over to the ruling Coalition to join ranks ahead of the October 10th Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The latest to join the CDC is Liberia's 176th National Flag Day Orator Wantoe T. Wantoe, from the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) of businessman-turned-politician Simeon Freeman and a stalwart of the Unity Party.

During a colorful endorsement program on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the CDC national headquarters in Oldest Congo Town, the youthful orator said his decision to join the ruling establishment is based upon President Weah's numerous achievements within a period of six years.

"Today, under this administration, we have seen affordable healthcare, our mortality rate is far lower than the previous government", Wantoe explains.

According to him, President Weah has demonstrated astute leadership since coming to power in 2018, something he says, drives his decision to support the reelection bid of the President.

Also speaking, a stalwart of the UP, Haji Kromah, who works in the office of Montserrado County Electoral District#10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, pledged his unwavering support to the reelection of President Weah.

Mr. Kromah notes that moving forward, President Weah has demonstrated so well to the convenience of even the visually impaired and the entire citizenry that the President has also given young people opportunities.

At the same time, Kromah frowned at Representative Kolubah for consistently insulting the President, noting that the lawmaker's verbal attacks and his refusal to take advice are contributing factors for his decision.

He outlines many achievements of President Weah in areas of health, education, infrastructure, road connectivity and improvement of citizens' lives across the country, among others.

According to the former UP partisan, he remains unapologetic for his decision, terming President Weah as the best leader and as such, his reelection is unstoppable.

While making his endorsement statement, Kromah reveals that he began receiving threatening messages against his life from Representative Yekeh Kolubah.

He further discloses that his life and the lives of his family are under attack by the opposition lawmaker, stressing that it is his democratic right to decide his political destination.

Kromah says he is prepared for any step Representative Yekeh Kolubah will take against him for joining the CDC, and will not relent in responding in similar manner.

In response, the National Chair for the CDC Youth League and Assistant Youth and Sports Minister, Emmanuel Mulbah Johnson, describes the decision taken by Haji Kromah and others to join the CDC as a complete liberation for themselves.

Mr. Johnson, who wholeheartedly welcomes the new converts says the CDC and its executives, including President Weah have opened their arms to working with him and the others.

According to him, the Weah-Taylor Administration has performed and liberated thousands of Liberians from abject poverty over the last five years.

The CDC National Youth then party berets and T-shirts with the image of President Weah to the new converts.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Coalition for Democratic Change, Jefferson Tamba Koijee, welcomes the new converts to the CDC, adding that the party is a grassroots movement that belongs to everyone, who has been rejected.

He says Mr. Haji Kromah only recounted reasons for the re-election of President Weah, noting that during such declaration, he did not use invectives.

Koijee continues that some of the reasons behind Kromah's resignation from Representative Kolubah's office are due to the lawmaker's continuous insults on the Presidency, including Liberian girls and women.

The Mayor of Monrovia says he is inspired by the message of Haji Kromah, despite he (Koijee) being a Christian by faith.

He notes that if it causes any citizen to reject the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change to protect and defend women's pride, such decision will be welcoming.

According to him, one government official cannot claim to be a patriot and promoter of peace and societal sanity, but always uses invectives against women in flagrant disregard to the pride and services rendered by ladies.

"This is not politics; you cannot insult our women and mothers. The insult of our mother is not about party," he adds.

The Mayor is at the same time urging Liberian men to stand up in defense of women, noting women fought to bring peace and stability to the Republic of Liberia, so their silence should not be overlooked.

