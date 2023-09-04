Burundi: Évariste Ndayishimiye Arrives in Nairobi for Africa Climate Summit

Nairobi — Burundi's President Évariste Ndayishimiye has arrived in Nairobi ahead of the Africa Climate Summit set to kick off at the Kenyatta International Conference on Monday.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and his Health counterpart Susan Nakhumicha received Ndayishimiye at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

"This afternoon I received H.E Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi who arrived in Nairobi to participate in the Africa Climate Summit scheduled to take place from 4th to 6th September 2023," Mutua said.

President Ndayishimiye is also the Chairperson of the East African Community, an intergovernmental organisation composed of seven countries in the Great Lakes region of East Africa.

At least 20 Heads of State are expected in Nairobi for the conference that will bring together over 20,000 delegates from across the globe.

The Africa Climate Summit, spearheaded by President William Ruto, aims to address the escalating challenges posed by climate change and its associated costs, both globally and particularly in Africa.

The Summit will provide a platform to inform, shape, and influence commitments, pledges, and outcomes, culminating in the development of the Nairobi Declaration.

The theme of the summit is "Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World."

The participants will include; African leaders, visionaries, innovators and climate change advocates.