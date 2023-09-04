Liberia: Lofa Elders and Prominent Citizens Concerned About Sen. Johnson's Leaked Audio - Question His Motive for Supporting Boakai

Lofa County — Prominent citizens of Lofa County, including elders, chiefs, zoes, and youth, say they have been left in shock and dismay following the leaking of a damaging audio recording that suggests what they consider "a sinister plot by Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson to eliminate Unity Party Standard Bearer Joseph Nyumah Boakai if their ticket should emerge victorious in the upcoming October 2023 election".

In the leaked audio, Senator Prince Johnson can be heard making disturbing remarks, saying, "We're fighting for Nimba County to take the lead, and Nimba will win in the name of Jesus. Bassa is with us, Gbarpolu with us, Bomi with us, Lofa with us, Bong County with us; what is your problem, and you're on the radio on me? My brother, what have I done, you got to change." He went on to add, "We're fighting for you. When y'all turn to this man [Weah] against our prayer for Nimba to produce Vice President - this old man is old, he took Koung to be his Vice President when he wins, isn't it Koung that would be doing the job for him? Can he go everywhere? No!"

According to the Elders of Lofa, these shocking statements from Senator Johnson seem to suggest that instead of Nimba County supporting Lofa County in the presidential race, there may be a hidden agenda to use the people of Nimba to harm Joseph Boakai, who hails from Lofa County.

The citizens of Lofa County stated that regardless of their political affiliations, they are deeply concerned and alarmed by the revelation of this alleged sinister plot by a former warlord with a dark history, having been implicated in the killing of the late President Samuel Kanyon Doe, who was democratically elected.

They stated that while there have been recent concerns about Joseph Boakai's health, including reports of a minor stroke and his admission to ELWA Hospital and subsequent treatment abroad, they are skeptical of the motives behind those who continue to support him, despite his health challenges.

In response to the alarming audio leak, the citizens of Lofa County have announced their full support for the second-term bid of President George Manneh Weah. They believe that President Weah's tenure has demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of the people, unlike what they perceive as the selfish interests of certain politicians.

In the statement, the citizens of Lofa County declared their unwavering support for President Weah's re-election, vowing to do whatever it takes to ensure his victory in the upcoming October 10, 2023, election. They referred to this campaign as "One Round Victor," indicating their determination to secure a swift victory for President Weah.