Liberia: Ambassador Stephene Audrey Kpoto Named Partner of Women's Situation Room for Peaceful Elections

Monrovia — Ambassador Stephene Audrey Kpoto has been appointed as a prominent partner of the Globally Acclaimed Women's Situation Room for Peaceful Elections, an initiative led by the Angie Brooks International Center for Women's Empowerment, Leadership Development, International Peace, and Security. The group is generously funded by the European Union, UNDP, ECOWAS, RISE, and other international partners.

Amb. Ms. Stephene Audrey Kpoto is currently contributing to Liberia's infrastructure development by spearheading the construction of mini-cities throughout the country, starting with Bentol City. In Bentol City, she is building the first-ever historic Arts Academy and a technology and fashion hub in Liberia. This hub will serve as the headquarters for the Angie Brooks Centre for Youth Empowerment.

Ambassador Ms. Audrey Kpoto, who also serves as the President of Rigorous Innovative Solutions for Excellence (RISE), is sponsoring the Women's Situation Room project for cross-border traders. This initiative aims to empower Liberian youths and women (mothers) by providing them with UN-level training to ensure the sustainability of peace and to enhance their trading opportunities. She has expressed her commitment to establishing more partnerships with Angie Brooks through youth empowerment initiatives.

The Women's Situation Room: The Women's Situation Room is a pioneering initiative managed by the Angie Brooks International Center. It has played a pivotal role in promoting peaceful elections in several African countries, including Sierra Leone, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, and Zimbabwe. Its approach involves a multi-stakeholder engagement strategy, bringing together women leaders, political parties, security agencies, election management bodies, and other key stakeholders to support and advocate for peaceful elections.

At the program's launch, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, who served as the chief launcher, emphasized the importance of unity and preserving peace for future generations. She stated, "Once again, we have come together in the spirit of unity, togetherness, and the spirit of preserving the peace of this country."

The Women's Situation Room concept, initiated in 2011 by Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Wureh, the Coordinator for the Angie Brooks International Centre, has been adopted by the African Union as a unique mechanism aimed at preventing conflicts before, during, and after elections. It serves as a neutral space where women monitor the electoral process, mitigate tensions, and mediate disputes. The Women's Situation Room ensures that women's voices are heard and their concerns addressed, ultimately fostering a more inclusive and peaceful electoral environment.

The launch of the 3rd edition of the Women's Situation Room in Liberia coincides with the country's preparations for a critical election scheduled for October 10. The outcome of this election will have a significant impact on the nation's future. Chesson-Wureh highlighted that this edition will focus on key activities such as voter education and advocacy for peaceful conduct. Other areas of concern include conflict resolution and the deployment of women election observers across the country, among other initiatives.