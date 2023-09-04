Monrovia — Liberia's head coach Ansumana Keita has left out inform Liberian strike Sylvanus Nimely from his team to face Morocco in the African Cup of nations qualifiers and a friendly match against Ghana.

Nimely has scored 10 goals and five assists in 21 games for Uzbekistan club, but the striker in Keita eye seems not enough to hand him a Lone Star call.

Currently the former Monrovia Club Breweries attacker is the leading scorer of his club and third on the third top scorer in the league.

Sylvanus can play as a center forward, right winger and left winger.

Nimely exclusion from Lone Star upcoming games is one of the biggest mistakes of Keita.

The Lone Star coach has named three uncapped players in his squad ahead of 2024 final African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Morocco and a friendly match with Ghana.

The list includes: Rivers United winger Albert Korvah, Dionysius Harmon of Pittsburg is the second tie of United States of America Soccer league and young midfielder Seah Moses of newly promoted Liberian Football Association second division side Discoveries SA in the second division are three uncapped players.

The 26-year-old central midfielder plays in the USA second tier for Pittsburgh Riverhound and has played four matches since joining.

After years of playing college football, he played for USA amateur clubs, Atlanta SC and Ginga Atlanta between 2017-2020.

His first ever professional year as a footballer was two years ago when he signed for USA second tier team Charleston Battery after a successful trial. He spent two seasons at the club playing 54 games, scoring two goals and assisting five.

In March 2023, he signed for another USA second tier team Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. He's made 11 appearances for the club this season scoring one goal.

Among the player called up by Keita and team is the return of Abrahim Mohamed Soumoaro and Kpah Sherman are back into the team after a brief absence respectively.

Team captain William Jebor who has been without a club since July 1, 2023 has been extended another chance with Red white and Blue to showcase his talent against Morocco a country he made name for himself playing club football.

Also returning to Lone Star team is Seth Hellberg ,the defensive midfielder has been outstanding this season for IK Brage in the Swedish Superettan. He's scored three goals and registered three assists in 17 league games for IK Brage.

Liberia will face Morocco on September 9 before taking on Ghana in a friendly match on September 12 in Ghana.

Lone Star squad for the last AFCON Qualifiers against Morocco.

GOALKEEPERS

Boison Wyenneh

Emmanuel Denneah

Ashley Williams

DEFENDERS

Arago Jamal

Sampson Dweh

Brem Soumoaro

Mark Pabai

Jeremy Saygbe

Kemoh Kamara

MlDFlELDERS

Murphy Oscar Dorley

Nohan Kenneh

Armah Vaikainah

Mohamed Sangare

Seth Hellberg

Albert Korvah

Danesius Harmon

Devine Teah

Abdulai Bility

Kertu Jerbo

Saah Moses

STRlKERS

William Jebor

Mohammed Kamara

Kpah Sherman