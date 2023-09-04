Liberia: Debba Joins Movee - Vows to Ensure Pres. Weah's Re-Election

It appears that the long standing feud between President George Manneh Weah and Liberia's Most Celebrated soccer player and former coach of the Lone Star James Salinsa Debbah has been settled as evidence by the move made by Debbah to align with one of the constituent parties of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) ahead of the elections.

Liberians are expected to go to the polls to elect their new leaders on Tuesday, October 10, according to a timetable released by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

President Weah is seeking re-election on the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Since 2005, Debbah has not openly supported President Weah for several reasons. He's on record for supporting the election of former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and the Liberty Party of fallen Counselor Charles Walker Brumskine over his cousin. At the time, Debbah claimed that President Weah was incompetent, inexperience and unqualified to lead Liberia.

Following his ascendancy to the Liberian presidential, both President Weah, noted for keeping malice, and Debbah did not see eye-to-eye for a prolong period of time.

Though he has been invited at the Executive Mansion to meet with the President, he has been made to wait for several hours and later return without meeting the Liberian leader.

However, there are reports that the two former national team players have sorted out their differences, following the interventions of friends and top government officials.

As a result of the reconciliation, Debbah over the week end officially joined the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) with a vow to collectively work with "like-minds" individuals and groups to ensure the re-election of President George Manneh Weah.

MOVEE is one of the six (6) political parties that endorsed and formed part of the CDC. Liberia's Foreign Affairs Minister Dee Maxwell Kemayah is the political leader of the party.

Speaking at a brief ceremony marking the signing of his membership, Debbah said for several years, he has stood by his conviction, but it is now time for him to hold strong ties with "people of the same values" to guarantee the re-election of President Weah

"On October 10 Liberians will be going to the polls to elect 73 Representatives, 15 Senators and a President and Vice President. We have come to once again reaffirm our commitment to the re-election of His Excellency President George Manneh Weah."

He said as part of efforts towards retaining President Weah, he is presently collaborating with a group of young people and other government officials who are "thinking like us."

"I believe and know that Ambassador Dee Maxwell Kemayah, a friend that I have known for more than a decade, and the leadership of this great MOVEE, are working towards achieving the collective goal of the re-election of President Weah.

He said beside working with Minister Kemayah and his party towards the CDC retaining the presidency, he is also contemplating on a "permanent transition to MOVEE as my new political revolution."

"I stand here today to make it publicly clear that I James Salinsa Debbah, along with his Excellency Ambassador Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah, we are on the same path for the re-election bid of President Weah and to ensure that he gets a gigantic victory on October 10."

Debbah claimed that despite her experience and spending 12 years in power, former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf failed to fulfill all her campaign promises made to Liberians.

"But look at the President today, in a relatively short period of time, see what he has done. Come October 10, we are going to re-elect President Weah."

Also speaking, the Chairman of MOVEE Robert Sammie commended Debbah for selecting MOVEE as his new political home.

He said President Weah is a "strong and great leader" who continues to stir the affairs of Liberia properly.

He observed that Unity Party Standard Bearer Joseph Boakai failed to keep about four parties together within the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), but President Weah was able to convince about six political parties to join the CDC.

"They said they are in train and want to rescue us, but they were not able to hold just four parties together. Who are they coming to rescue?"

Sammie said those wanting to lead Liberia do not have leadership ability, but they only want to deceive the Liberian people to excel to state power.

"President Weah is the right man. Nobody should fool you that they can do better than what President Weah is doing."