Liberia: Gbapolu Senator Daniel Naathen Laid to Rest

4 September 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The remains of the late Gbarpolu County Senator, Daniel Flomo Naatehn, were laid to rest on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Johnsonville Cemetery in the Township of Johnsonville, a suburb of Monrovia.

The ceremony, led by the Catholic Church with the support of the Liberian Senate, took place after a successful Mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Broad Street, a church of which Senator Naatehn was a member during his lifetime.

Various government entities, organizations, and individuals attended the ceremony, including the Liberia Senate, the House of Representatives, the Gbarpolu County Legislative Caucus, Opposition Leader Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the Unity Party, and the Political Leader of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP), Alexander B Cummings.

Also present were the church, the Gbarpolu County Association in the Americas, the Association of Insurance of Liberia, the Central Bank of Liberia, ECOBANK, Secure Risk Insurance Company, Knights of St. John International, and the bereaved family, all paying their respects to honor the late lawmaker.

The Government of Liberia, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, honored the distinguished statesman through the Official Gazette, which was read and presented to the bereaved family.

In their tributes, Senators, led by the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Albert T. Chie, described the death of their colleague as creating a void in the political landscape. They emphasized that Senator Naatehn's passing left a critical gap not only in the Liberian Senate but also in the entire country. They called upon the bereaved family to find solace in the Lord during this difficult time.

Expressing their gratitude, the bereaved family commended the Liberian Senate and well-wishers for their support in providing a dignified burial for their father, brother, and uncle. Senator Naatehn passed away on August 8, 2023, in Delhi, India, where he had gone for his routine medical checkup.

Reports indicate that he passed away in India while undergoing medical treatment. Senator Naatehn, who served as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Transport, was seeking re-election on October 10, 2023. His untimely demise occurred just after completing his second term in the Senate as the senator of Gbarpolu County. Additionally, he held the esteemed role of Chairperson within the opposition Alternative National Congress, led by Mr. Alexander Cummings.

The late Senator Naatehn dedicated an impressive 17 years to the Liberian Senate, starting during the intermediate arrangement period. He was first elected in 2014 and quickly rose to prominence, holding the position of chairman on the Senate Committee on Transport. He was actively seeking re-election on October 10.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.