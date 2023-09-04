Liberia: Gbapolu Senator Daniel Naathen Laid to Rest

Monrovia — The remains of the late Gbarpolu County Senator, Daniel Flomo Naatehn, were laid to rest on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Johnsonville Cemetery in the Township of Johnsonville, a suburb of Monrovia.

The ceremony, led by the Catholic Church with the support of the Liberian Senate, took place after a successful Mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Broad Street, a church of which Senator Naatehn was a member during his lifetime.

Various government entities, organizations, and individuals attended the ceremony, including the Liberia Senate, the House of Representatives, the Gbarpolu County Legislative Caucus, Opposition Leader Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the Unity Party, and the Political Leader of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP), Alexander B Cummings.

Also present were the church, the Gbarpolu County Association in the Americas, the Association of Insurance of Liberia, the Central Bank of Liberia, ECOBANK, Secure Risk Insurance Company, Knights of St. John International, and the bereaved family, all paying their respects to honor the late lawmaker.

The Government of Liberia, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, honored the distinguished statesman through the Official Gazette, which was read and presented to the bereaved family.

In their tributes, Senators, led by the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Albert T. Chie, described the death of their colleague as creating a void in the political landscape. They emphasized that Senator Naatehn's passing left a critical gap not only in the Liberian Senate but also in the entire country. They called upon the bereaved family to find solace in the Lord during this difficult time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Expressing their gratitude, the bereaved family commended the Liberian Senate and well-wishers for their support in providing a dignified burial for their father, brother, and uncle. Senator Naatehn passed away on August 8, 2023, in Delhi, India, where he had gone for his routine medical checkup.

Reports indicate that he passed away in India while undergoing medical treatment. Senator Naatehn, who served as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Transport, was seeking re-election on October 10, 2023. His untimely demise occurred just after completing his second term in the Senate as the senator of Gbarpolu County. Additionally, he held the esteemed role of Chairperson within the opposition Alternative National Congress, led by Mr. Alexander Cummings.

The late Senator Naatehn dedicated an impressive 17 years to the Liberian Senate, starting during the intermediate arrangement period. He was first elected in 2014 and quickly rose to prominence, holding the position of chairman on the Senate Committee on Transport. He was actively seeking re-election on October 10.