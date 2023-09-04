Eritrea: Alhadath - Ramping up Fabricated Accusations

3 September 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Saudi-based TV channel AlHadath spewed fabricated vitriol against Eritrea in its broadcast this afternoon. This is not the first time for this channel to spread outrageous allegations against Eritrea by quoting obscure "pundits" but without any modicum of effort to ascertain the validity of these stories.

In today's "news analysis" in connection to the deplorable events in Israel yesterday, AlHadath recycles long discredited stories on presumed "Israeli bases and secret military pacts" with Eritrea.

For the umpteenth time, the Government of Eritrea underlines that:

Eritrea had never entered at any time in the past, and does not have, any sort of military pact with Israel;

Israel has never had, and does not have, listening posts in Eritrea;

These lies continue to be periodically floated and amplified by certain forces who harbour negative agendas against Eritrea;

In regard to the violent attacks perpetrated to disrupt the Festivals and other half-century-old lawful activities of law-abiding Eritrean communities in the Diaspora, the GOE will issue a full statement on the underlying motives, as well as external tentacles and forces that have instigated and are embroiled in these despicable acts.

Ministry of Information

Asmara

3 September 2023

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.